7 Stocks To Watch For October 26, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $19.25 billion after the closing bell. GE shares fell 0.2% to $105.07 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to have earned $2.07 per share on revenue of $43.97 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Microsoft shares rose 0.5% to $309.52 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: MSFT) to have earned $2.07 per share on revenue of $43.97 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Microsoft shares rose 0.5% to $309.52 in after-hours trading. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter and announced plans to break out its Facebook Reality Labs as a separate reporting segment, beginning with the fourth quarter. Facebook also announced a $50 billion increase in buyback authorization. Facebook shares gained 1.8% to $334.57 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $5.70 billion before the opening bell. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.6% to $246.50 in after-hours trading.

