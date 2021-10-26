Calix: Q3 Earnings Insights

Calix (NYSE:CALX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Calix beat their estimated earnings by 25.0%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $21,723,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 7.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Calix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.19 0.33 0.2 EPS Actual 0.38 0.39 0.45 0.4 Revenue Estimate 161.52M 150.46M 159.52M 129.44M Revenue Actual 168.67M 162.07M 170.03M 150.51M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.