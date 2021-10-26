Calix: Q3 Earnings Insights
Calix (NYSE:CALX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Calix beat their estimated earnings by 25.0%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $21,723,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 7.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Calix's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.27
|0.19
|0.33
|0.2
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.39
|0.45
|0.4
|Revenue Estimate
|161.52M
|150.46M
|159.52M
|129.44M
|Revenue Actual
|168.67M
|162.07M
|170.03M
|150.51M
