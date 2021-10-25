Facebook: Q3 Earnings Insights
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Facebook beat their estimated earnings by 0.94%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $7,540,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.59, which was followed by a 4.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Facebook's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.02
|2.37
|3.22
|1.91
|EPS Actual
|3.61
|3.30
|3.88
|2.40
|Revenue Estimate
|27.82B
|23.67B
|26.43B
|19.82B
|Revenue Actual
|29.08B
|26.17B
|28.07B
|21.47B
