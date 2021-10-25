Facebook: Q3 Earnings Insights

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Facebook beat their estimated earnings by 0.94%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $7,540,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.59, which was followed by a 4.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Facebook's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 3.02 2.37 3.22 1.91 EPS Actual 3.61 3.30 3.88 2.40 Revenue Estimate 27.82B 23.67B 26.43B 19.82B Revenue Actual 29.08B 26.17B 28.07B 21.47B

