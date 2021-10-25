 Skip to main content

Recap: Cadence Design Systems Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 4:18pm   Comments
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cadence Design Systems beat their estimated earnings by 6.67%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $84,288,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cadence Design Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.76 0.75 0.74 0.61
EPS Actual 0.86 0.83 0.83 0.70
Revenue Estimate 721.16M 717.79M 732.01M 641.47M
Revenue Actual 728.28M 736.03M 759.91M 666.61M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

