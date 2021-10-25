Recap: Cadence Design Systems Q3 Earnings

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cadence Design Systems beat their estimated earnings by 6.67%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $84,288,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cadence Design Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.75 0.74 0.61 EPS Actual 0.86 0.83 0.83 0.70 Revenue Estimate 721.16M 717.79M 732.01M 641.47M Revenue Actual 728.28M 736.03M 759.91M 666.61M

