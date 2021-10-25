Recap: Cadence Design Systems Q3 Earnings
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cadence Design Systems beat their estimated earnings by 6.67%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $84,288,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cadence Design Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.75
|0.74
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.86
|0.83
|0.83
|0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|721.16M
|717.79M
|732.01M
|641.47M
|Revenue Actual
|728.28M
|736.03M
|759.91M
|666.61M
