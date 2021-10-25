Restaurant Brands Intl: Q3 Earnings Insights
Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Restaurant Brands Intl beat their estimated earnings by 2.7%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $158,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 5.07% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Restaurant Brands Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.56
|0.56
|0.56
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|0.77
|0.55
|0.53
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|1.15B
|1.15B
|1.15B
|1.15B
|Revenue Actual
|1.44B
|1.26B
|1.36B
|1.34B
