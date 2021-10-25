 Skip to main content

Restaurant Brands Intl: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021
Restaurant Brands Intl: Q3 Earnings Insights

Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Restaurant Brands Intl beat their estimated earnings by 2.7%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $158,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 5.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Restaurant Brands Intl's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.56 0.56 0.56 0.56
EPS Actual 0.77 0.55 0.53 0.68
Revenue Estimate 1.15B 1.15B 1.15B 1.15B
Revenue Actual 1.44B 1.26B 1.36B 1.34B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

