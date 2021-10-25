Dorman Products: Q3 Earnings Insights
Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dorman Products missed their estimated earnings by 3.28%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $47,806,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dorman Products's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.03
|1.04
|0.92
|0.85
|EPS Actual
|1.10
|1.04
|1.19
|1.14
|Revenue Estimate
|287.87M
|291.99M
|269.69M
|276.33M
|Revenue Actual
|310.63M
|288.01M
|301.22M
|300.62M
