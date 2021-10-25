Dorman Products: Q3 Earnings Insights

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dorman Products missed their estimated earnings by 3.28%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $47,806,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dorman Products's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.03 1.04 0.92 0.85 EPS Actual 1.10 1.04 1.19 1.14 Revenue Estimate 287.87M 291.99M 269.69M 276.33M Revenue Actual 310.63M 288.01M 301.22M 300.62M

