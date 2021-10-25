Recap: HBT Financial Q3 Earnings
HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 07:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HBT Financial beat their estimated earnings by 23.26%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $184,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.53% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HBT Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.41
|0.38
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.51
|0.45
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|40.06M
|38.84M
|39.14M
|38.58M
|Revenue Actual
|38.47M
|39.94M
|40.26M
|38.92M
