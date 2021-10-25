Recap: HBT Financial Q3 Earnings

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 07:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HBT Financial beat their estimated earnings by 23.26%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $184,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HBT Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.41 0.38 0.34 EPS Actual 0.52 0.51 0.45 0.39 Revenue Estimate 40.06M 38.84M 39.14M 38.58M Revenue Actual 38.47M 39.94M 40.26M 38.92M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.