Recap: Lennox International Q3 Earnings
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lennox International missed their estimated earnings by 6.59%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $5,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31, which was followed by a 1.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lennox International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|4.26
|1.31
|2.65
|3.15
|EPS Actual
|4.57
|2.27
|2.89
|3.53
|Revenue Estimate
|1.15B
|790.95M
|884.80M
|994.45M
|Revenue Actual
|1.24B
|930.50M
|914.00M
|1.05B
