Recap: Lennox International Q3 Earnings

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lennox International missed their estimated earnings by 6.59%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $5,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31, which was followed by a 1.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lennox International's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 4.26 1.31 2.65 3.15 EPS Actual 4.57 2.27 2.89 3.53 Revenue Estimate 1.15B 790.95M 884.80M 994.45M Revenue Actual 1.24B 930.50M 914.00M 1.05B

