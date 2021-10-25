Recap: HNI Q3 Earnings

HNI (NYSE:HNI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HNI did not miss their EPS estimate at $0.43.

Revenue was up $79,687,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 3.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HNI's past earnings performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.09 0.60 0.46 EPS Actual 0.40 0.36 0.66 0.71 Revenue Estimate 493.30M 458.91M 572.83M 496.50M Revenue Actual 510.45M 484.29M 562.14M 507.06M

