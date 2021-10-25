Recap: HNI Q3 Earnings
HNI (NYSE:HNI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
HNI did not miss their EPS estimate at $0.43.
Revenue was up $79,687,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 3.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HNI's past earnings performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.09
|0.60
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.36
|0.66
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|493.30M
|458.91M
|572.83M
|496.50M
|Revenue Actual
|510.45M
|484.29M
|562.14M
|507.06M
