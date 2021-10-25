 Skip to main content

A Preview Of Principal Financial Group's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 11:08am   Comments


Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Principal Financial Group will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.60

Principal Financial Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 13.33%, which was followed by a 0.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Principal Financial Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.5 1.34 1.42 1.39
EPS Actual 1.7 1.53 1.48 1.44
Price Change % -0.13% 1.26% -6.24% -6.29%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group were trading at $69.44 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 76.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

