 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Texas Instruments Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 11:13am   Comments
Share:
Texas Instruments Earnings Preview

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Texas Instruments will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.05

Texas Instruments bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 12.64%, which was followed by a 5.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Texas Instruments's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.82 1.58 1.34 1.27
EPS Actual 2.05 1.87 1.80 1.45
Price Change % -5.32% -4.41% -4.98% -3.12%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments were trading at $199.07 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (TXN)

Why Component Shortages Could Mar An Otherwise 'Record-Setting Holiday Season' For Apple
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings Reflects Problems with Supply Chain
Which Apple Chip Suppliers Will Face The Biggest Impact From iPhone Production Cuts?
Why Rising Costs May Not Weigh On Industrials, How Investors Can Hedge Inflation
Apple Set To Cut 2021 iPhone Production By 10 Million Units, Forced By Chip Shortage: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings