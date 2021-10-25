 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

General Electric Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 11:16am   Comments
Share:
General Electric Earnings Preview

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that General Electric will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.43

General Electric bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 25.0%, which was followed by a 0.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at General Electric's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.32 0.08 0.72 -0.32
EPS Actual 0.40 0.24 0.64 0.48
Price Change % 0.38% -2.15% 0.8% -0.67%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric were trading at $104.05 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 82.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (GE)

Top 10 Companies By Market Cap Then (2001) and Now Has Only Microsoft In Common; Here's Elon Musk's Take On It
This Day In Market History: Edison Founds GE's Predecessor
This Psychedelic Therapies Stock Has A Better One-Year Return Than Nio, AMD, Nvidia And GE
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Amazon.com, GE, GM, Intel, 3M And More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2021
Thinking About Buying Stock In General Electric, Plug Power, Zynga Or Tilray?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings