 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

HNI Shares Slide As Inflation Bites Into Q3, Margin Shrinks
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 10:38am   Comments
Share:
HNI Shares Slide As Inflation Bites Into Q3, Margin Shrinks
  • HNI Corp (NYSE: HNIreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 15.7% year-on-year, to $586.7 million, missing the analyst consensus of $592.14 million.
  • Workplace Furnishings sales increased 11.3% Y/Y, and Residential Building Products sales rose 26%.
  • The gross profit margin declined 330 basis points Y/Y to 33.3%. The operating margin contracted 310 basis points to 4.5%, and operating income for the quarter fell 32.3% to $26.2 million.
  • EPS of $0.43 met the analysts' consensus estimate.
  • HNI held $127.7 million in cash and equivalents as of October 2, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities for nine months ended October 2, 2021, totaled $88.5 million.
  • "While we drove strong order growth, the ongoing difficulties tied to labor availability, supply chain disruptions, and inflation in all categories of input costs negatively impacted our results," said CEO Jeff Lorenger.
  • Outlook: HNI expects Q4 consolidated revenue, including the impact of acquisitions, to grow in the mid-to-high single-digit percent range compared to the prior-year quarter.
  • It expects Q4 operating income to be at or slightly below that reported in Q3, assuming many margin pressures persist.
  • Price action: HNI shares are trading lower by 5.93% at $37.58 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HNI)

Earnings Scheduled For October 25, 2021
HNI Earnings Preview
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Following Thursday's Selloff
5 Stocks To Watch For October 1, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For October 1, 2021
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For HNI
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Short Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com