American Express Company: The Winning Streak Continues

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) traded today at $187.24, eclipsing its 52-week high. This new high was reached on approximately average trading volume as 3 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.4 million shares.

Over the past year, American Express Company has traded in a range of $89.11 to $187.24 and is now at $186.32, 109% above that low.

American Express Company is currently priced 58.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $77.46.

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses with charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, the company has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company’s commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

Image Sourced from Pixabay