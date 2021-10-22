Simply Good Foods Shares Gain On Q4 Earnings Beat
- Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 16.9% year-on-year, to $259.85 million, beating the analyst consensus of $255.42 million.
- "Fourth quarter fiscal 2021 net sales growth was driven by increasing household penetration, improving shopper trips and greater consumer mobility versus the year ago period," said CEO Joseph E. Scalzo.
- Gross profit rose 18.6% Y/Y to $104.5 million, with the gross margin expanding 60 basis points Y/Y to 40.2%.
- Operating expenses were $63.6 million, up 0.6% Y/Y. The operating margin was 15.7%.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 30.9% Y/Y to $48.5 million.
- Net income was $18.2 million versus a net loss of $(39.3) million last year. Adjusted EPS of $0.29 topped the consensus of $0.25.
- The company ended Q4 with cash and equivalents totaling $75.3 million.
- Outlook: Simply Good Foods sees FY22 net sales growth of 8% - 10% and a modest gross margin contraction.
- The company expects Adjusted EBITDA to increase slightly greater than the net sales growth rate and Adjusted EPS to grow greater than the Adjusted EBITDA growth rate.
- Price Action: SMPL shares are trading higher by 5.36% at $36.15 on the last check Friday.
