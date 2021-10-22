 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Snap Shares Are Tumbling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 22, 2021 8:42am   Comments
Share:
Why Snap Shares Are Tumbling Today

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is trading significantly lower Friday after the company announced worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates. 

Snap reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 8 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, which came in below the estimate of $1.1 billion.

Snap announced that daily active users were 306 million in the third quarter, representing an increase of 23% year-over-year.

Snap expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of $1.165 billion to $1.205 billion versus the estimate of $1.36 billion.

Related Link: Snapchat Takes Other Social Media Stocks Down With It On Apple Privacy Changes Warning: What You Should Know

The company said advertising revenue was negatively impacted by Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) privacy changes surrounding advertising on mobile apps.

“We’re now operating at the scale necessary to navigate significant headwinds, including changes to the iOS platform that impact the way advertising is targeted, measured, and optimized, as well as global supply chain issues and labor shortages impacting our partners," said Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap.

  • Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained Snap with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $90 to $85.
  • JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone maintained Snap with a Market Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $94 to $82.

SNAP Price Action: Snap has traded as high as $83.34 and as low as $34.52 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 20.10% at $60.01 at time of publication.

Photo: Stock Catalog from Flickr.

Latest Ratings for SNAP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Oct 2021JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform
Oct 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SNAP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNAP)

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Analysts Lower Price Targets On Snap After Q3 Performance
26 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Snap Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets Today, Donald Trump's SPAC Partner Also Sees High Interest Alongside Tesla
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Ahead Of Earnings, PMI Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Evan Spiegel why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MATDA DavidsonMaintains36.0
ALLYMorgan StanleyMaintains75.0
TSCOCredit SuisseMaintains215.0
HCSGCredit SuisseMaintains22.0
RUSHACredit SuisseMaintains60.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com