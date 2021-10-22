 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roper Clocks 22% Revenue Growth In Q3, Divests Business, Cuts FY21 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 8:29am   Comments
Share:
Roper Clocks 22% Revenue Growth In Q3, Divests Business, Cuts FY21 Outlook

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE: ROPreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 22% year-on-year to $1.46 billion, missing the consensus of $1.61 billion. 

Segments: Application Software revenue grew 34.7% Y/Y $603.4 million with a 69.6% gross margin, up 90 basis points. Network Software & Systems revenue rose 19.2% Y/Y to $343.4 million, with a corresponding segment gross margin at 82.8%, up 120 basis points.

Measurement & Analytical Solutions segment revenue increased 9.9% Y/Y to $392.4 million with a 57.1% gross margin, down 230 basis points. Revenue from the Process Technologies segment improved 17.4% Y/Y to $123.6 million with a 54.7% gross margin, up 240 basis points.

Organic revenue growth was 12% and was underpinned by continued solid increases in software recurring revenue, CEO Neil Hunn said. In addition, demand was strong across the portfolio and product businesses executed well through the global supply chain challenges.

The adjusted EPS of $3.91 beat the consensus of $3.83. Roper generated $447 million in operating cash flow. It held $352.5 million in cash and equivalents.

Outlook: It slashed the adjusted FY21 EPS guidance to $14.08 - $14.12, down from the previous guidance of $15 - $15.25.

It sees Q4 EPS of $3.62 - $3.66 below the consensus of $3.96.

Divestment: Roper agreed to sell its CIVCO Radiotherapy business to Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC affiliate in an all-cash transaction valued at $120 million. Roper will retain its CIVCO Medical Solutions business.

New board members: Irene Esteves and Thomas P. Joyce, Jr. joined Roper's board. Esteves most recently served as CFO of Time Warner Cable. Joyce most recently served as CEO and director of Danaher Corporation, from which he retired last year.

Price action: ROP shares closed higher by 1.33% at $481.24 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROP)

Recap: Roper Technologies Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2021
Earnings Preview For Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies: Debt Overview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Asset Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com