5 Stocks To Watch For October 22, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 4:38am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For October 22, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Honeywell International Inc (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $8.65 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares gained 0.4% to $225.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Intel shares, meanwhile, dropped around 9% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company attributed its computer chip business declining 2% during the third quarter to the ongoing chip shortage. Intel shares dropped 8.8% to $ $51.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to have earned $1.80 per share on revenue of $10.52 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. American Express shares slipped 0.1% to $177.24 in after-hours trading.

  • Snap (NYSE: SNAP) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates. Snap shares tumbled 21.5% to $59.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB) to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion before the opening bell. Schlumberger shares fell 0.3% to $34.20 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

