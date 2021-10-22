5 Stocks To Watch For October 22, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Honeywell International Inc (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $8.65 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares gained 0.4% to $225.50 in after-hours trading.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Intel shares, meanwhile, dropped around 9% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company attributed its computer chip business declining 2% during the third quarter to the ongoing chip shortage. Intel shares dropped 8.8% to $ $51.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to have earned $1.80 per share on revenue of $10.52 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. American Express shares slipped 0.1% to $177.24 in after-hours trading.

