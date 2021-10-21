 Skip to main content

Recap: Intel Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 5:43pm   Comments
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intel beat their estimated earnings by 54.05%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $859,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 5.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intel's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.06 1.15 1.10 1.10
EPS Actual 1.28 1.39 1.52 1.11
Revenue Estimate 17.84B 17.86B 17.50B 18.22B
Revenue Actual 19.63B 19.67B 19.98B 18.33B

