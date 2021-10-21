Recap: Snap Q3 Earnings
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Snap beat their estimated earnings by 112.5%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $388,332,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 23.82% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Snap's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.05
|0.07
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0
|0.09
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|844.98M
|743.01M
|857.39M
|549.99M
|Revenue Actual
|982.11M
|769.58M
|911.32M
|678.67M
