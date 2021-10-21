Chipotle Mexican Grill: Q3 Earnings Insights

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill beat their estimated earnings by 11.08%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $351,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.97, which was followed by a 11.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chipotle Mexican Grill's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 6.49 4.89 3.73 3.40 EPS Actual 7.46 5.36 3.48 3.76 Revenue Estimate 1.88B 1.74B 1.61B 1.59B Revenue Actual 1.89B 1.74B 1.61B 1.60B

