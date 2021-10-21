Chipotle Mexican Grill: Q3 Earnings Insights
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chipotle Mexican Grill beat their estimated earnings by 11.08%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $351,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.97, which was followed by a 11.54% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chipotle Mexican Grill's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|6.49
|4.89
|3.73
|3.40
|EPS Actual
|7.46
|5.36
|3.48
|3.76
|Revenue Estimate
|1.88B
|1.74B
|1.61B
|1.59B
|Revenue Actual
|1.89B
|1.74B
|1.61B
|1.60B
