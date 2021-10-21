U.S. Xpress Enterprises: Q3 Earnings Insights
U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
U.S. Xpress Enterprises missed their estimated earnings by 46.15%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $59,671,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.08, which was followed by a 0.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at U.S. Xpress Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.05
|0.18
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.05
|0.15
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|463.69M
|449.11M
|459.12M
|444.88M
|Revenue Actual
|475.02M
|450.76M
|455.59M
|431.47M
