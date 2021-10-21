U.S. Xpress Enterprises: Q3 Earnings Insights

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

U.S. Xpress Enterprises missed their estimated earnings by 46.15%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $59,671,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.08, which was followed by a 0.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at U.S. Xpress Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.05 0.18 0.21 EPS Actual 0.08 0.05 0.15 0.20 Revenue Estimate 463.69M 449.11M 459.12M 444.88M Revenue Actual 475.02M 450.76M 455.59M 431.47M

