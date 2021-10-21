First Financial Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Financial Bancorp beat their estimated earnings by 21.15%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,732,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 3.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Financial Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.48 0.46 0.37 EPS Actual 0.58 0.50 0.51 0.44 Revenue Estimate 153.92M 157.26M 159.42M 155.52M Revenue Actual 157.01M 154.20M 179.99M 161.68M

