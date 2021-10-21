BCB Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights
BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BCB Bancorp beat their estimated earnings by 2.17%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1,915,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 4.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BCB Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.35
|0.22
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.40
|0.41
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|25.50M
|24.28M
|22.50M
|19.40M
|Revenue Actual
|26.88M
|25.51M
|26.50M
|27.84M
