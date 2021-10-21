Recap: Glacier Bancorp Q3 Earnings
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
Glacier Bancorp beat their estimated earnings by 11.27%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $11,210,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Glacier Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.75
|0.74
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|0.85
|0.86
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|161.18M
|161.12M
|157.22M
|168.13M
|Revenue Actual
|155.47M
|156.81M
|165.76M
|151.40M
