Recap: Glacier Bancorp Q3 Earnings

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Glacier Bancorp beat their estimated earnings by 11.27%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $11,210,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Glacier Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.75 0.74 0.63 EPS Actual 0.81 0.85 0.86 0.81 Revenue Estimate 161.18M 161.12M 157.22M 168.13M Revenue Actual 155.47M 156.81M 165.76M 151.40M

