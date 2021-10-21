WSFS Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WSFS Financial beat their estimated earnings by 35.23%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $8,557,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.11, which was followed by a 0.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WSFS Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.89
|0.86
|0.91
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|2
|1.39
|1.16
|1
|Revenue Estimate
|112.80M
|124.79M
|114.62M
|112.96M
|Revenue Actual
|106.75M
|114.19M
|123.00M
|113.05M
