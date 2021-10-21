WSFS Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WSFS Financial beat their estimated earnings by 35.23%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $8,557,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.11, which was followed by a 0.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WSFS Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.86 0.91 0.72 EPS Actual 2 1.39 1.16 1 Revenue Estimate 112.80M 124.79M 114.62M 112.96M Revenue Actual 106.75M 114.19M 123.00M 113.05M

