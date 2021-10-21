 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chart Industries Shares Fall After Q3 Miss; Cuts FY21, Lifts FY22 Sales Outlook Citing Timing Shift On Project Shipment
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 3:33pm   Comments
Share:
Chart Industries Shares Fall After Q3 Miss; Cuts FY21, Lifts FY22 Sales Outlook Citing Timing Shift On Project Shipment
  • Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLSreported third-quarter sales growth of 20.2% year-over-year to $328.3 million, an organic increase of 13.4%, missing the consensus of $348.21 million.
  • Sales by segments: Cryo Tank Solutions $112.2 million (+10% Y/Y), Heat Transfer Systems $56.4 million (-30.1% Y/), Specialty Products $116.9 million (+109% Y/Y), Repair, Service & Leasing $46.3 million (+26.9% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.81 from $0.64 in 3Q20, missing the consensus of $0.84.
  • The gross margin contracted by 600 bps to 22.8%.
  • The operating income decreased by 51.2% Y/Y to $13.7 million, and the margin contracted by 610 bps to 4.2%.
  • Orders of $350.2 million resulted in a backlog of $1.1 billion, bringing year-to-date orders to $1.21 billion (+53.3% Y/Y).
  • Chart Industries' cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $41.6 million, compared to $112.5 million net cash provided a year ago. It held cash and equivalents of $103.1 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • The company projects certain further tempering of specific headwinds in the coming quarter with more normalization of the macro difficulties later in 2022.
  • FY21 Outlook: Chart Industries slashed its sales outlook to $1.31 billion - $1.33 billion (prior guidance of $1.38 billion - $1.43 billion) due to project shipment and revenue recognition timing shifting to 2022, versus the consensus of $1.39 billion. It sees adjusted non-diluted EPS of $2.75 - $3.10.
  • FY22 Outlook: Chart Industries increased the revenue outlook to $1.70 billion - $1.85 billion (prior view $1.60 billion - $1.70 billion) against the consensus of $1.70 billion. It sees adjusted non-diluted EPS of $5.25 - $6.50.
  • Price Action: GTLS shares are trading lower by 7.36% at $168.08 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GTLS)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Chart Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2021
Chart Industries, Ionada Collaborate On Carbon Capture Projects
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Chart Industries
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com