 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Interpublic Q3 Earnings Surpass Street View, Boosts FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 1:58pm   Comments
Share:
Interpublic Q3 Earnings Surpass Street View, Boosts FY21 Outlook
  • Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPGreported third-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 15.7% year-on-year, to $2.26 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.17 billion.
  • Total revenue, including billable expenses, totaled $2.54 billion, up 19.6% from $2.13 billion last year.
  • Organic net revenue growth was 15.0% versus last year, with the two-year organic increase at 10.7% relative to 3Q19.
  • Organic net revenue increased 14.7% in the U.S. and 15.4% internationally.
  • Total operating expenses increased 16.7% to $2.19 billion. Selling, administrative, and engineering expenses were $32.2 million.
  • Operating income for the quarter grew 41.4% to $351.5 million, with an operating margin of 15.5%.
  • Adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges amounted to $369.5 million, with a margin of 16.3%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.63 beat the analyst consensus of $0.49.
  • Interpublic held cash and equivalents totaled $2.49 billion as of September 30, 2021.
  • Outlook: Interpublic sees FY21 organic growth of 11.0% (prior view 9% - 10%) and an adjusted EBITA margin of about 16.8% (previous outlook 16%).
  • Price action: IPG shares are trading lower by 2.79% at $36.95 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IPG)

Interpublic Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
Interpublic Gr of Cos Q3 Adj. EPS $0.63 Beats $0.49 Estimate, Sales $2.26B Beat $2.17B Estimate
Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Interpublic Gr of Cos
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com