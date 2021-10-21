Trident Acquisitions Corp.'s Proposed Business Combination Partner Announces Strong Preliminary Q3 2021 Revenues

Trident (NASDAQ: TDAC), a special purpose acquisition company, previously announced its entry into a definitive agreement with AutoLotto Inc. (doing business as “Lottery.com”), a leading platform to play the lottery online. The agreement allows Lottery.com to become a publicly listed company. Lottery.com today provided preliminary revenue results for its third quarter of 2021, which are expected to be between $22.0 million and $24.0 million. The strong performance, which represents greater than 135% sequential revenue growth compared to $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, was driven by increased sales in the company’s B2B segment.

“I am proud of our strong third-quarter preliminary results, which our team achieved while also focusing on completing our business combination,” said Lottery.com CEO Tony DiMatteo. “Lottery.com is a nimble organization with multiple avenues for growth and we have demonstrated our ability to generate very positive results with modest capital. With the completion of our business combination expected in the very near future, we anticipate using the proceeds from the business combination to accelerate growth by leveraging our favorable customer acquisition costs in continuing to expand our customer base.”

About Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Trident is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Trident’s securities are quoted on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbols TDACU, TDAC and TDACW. For more information, visit www.TridentAcquisitions.com.

