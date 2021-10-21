Why Tesla Shares Are Rising Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Tesla reported quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.57 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $13.76 billion, which beat the estimate of $13.62 billion.

Tesla announced that it produced approximately 238,000 vehicles and delivered over 240,000 vehicles in the third quarter. The company expects 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries over a "multi-year horizon."

"We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we work through global supply chain and logistics challenges," Tesla said.

Analyst Assessment: Multiple analyst firms weighed in on the stock following Tesla's financial results:

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained Tesla with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $1000 to $1100.

Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy maintained Tesla with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $800 to $830.

Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan maintained Tesla with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $660 to $860.

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained Tesla with a Sector Perform rating and raised the price target from $755 to $800.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $825 to $950.

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin maintained Tesla with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $150 to $250.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $940 to $1040.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla has traded as high as $900.40 and as low as $379.11 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.54% at $896.28 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.