Why Tesla Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 21, 2021 10:48am   Comments
Why Tesla Shares Are Rising Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. 

Tesla reported quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.57 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $13.76 billion, which beat the estimate of $13.62 billion.

Related Link: Tesla Bear Vs. Tesla Bull: Analysts Debate Q3 Earnings And What's Ahead For The EV Maker

Tesla announced that it produced approximately 238,000 vehicles and delivered over 240,000 vehicles in the third quarter. The company expects 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries over a "multi-year horizon."

"We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we work through global supply chain and logistics challenges," Tesla said.

Analyst Assessment: Multiple analyst firms weighed in on the stock following Tesla's financial results:

  • Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained Tesla with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $1000 to $1100.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy maintained Tesla with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $800 to $830.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan maintained Tesla with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $660 to $860.
  • RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained Tesla with a Sector Perform rating and raised the price target from $755 to $800.
  • Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $825 to $950.
  • Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin maintained Tesla with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $150 to $250.
  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $940 to $1040.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla has traded as high as $900.40 and as low as $379.11 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.54% at $896.28 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Price Target Analyst Ratings

