Earnings Preview For VF
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 11:00am   Comments
Earnings Preview For VF

VF (NYSE:VFC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that VF will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.15

VF bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 170.0%, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VF's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.10 0.29 0.90 0.49
EPS Actual 0.27 0.27 0.93 0.67
Price Change % -5.14% -8.94% 0.28% -2.47%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of VF were trading at $73.93 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

