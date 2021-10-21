Union Pacific Clocks 13% Revenue Growth In Q3, Business Volumes Remain Flat
- Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP) reported third-quarter operating revenue growth of 13.2% year-over-year to $5.57 billion, beating the consensus of $5.42 billion.
- Freight Revenues increased by 12% Y/Y to $5.17 billion, with Bulk +14%, Industrial +22%, and Premium +1%.
- Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were flat.
- EPS improved to $2.57 from $2.01 in 3Q20, beating the consensus of $2.50.
- Operating expenses increased by 8.5% Y/Y to $3.13 billion, and the operating ratio was 56.3% compared to 58.7% a year ago.
- Operating income increased by 20% Y/Y to $2.43 billion, and margin expanded by 240 bps to 43.7%.
- Union Pacific generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $6.5 billion, compared to $5.99 billion a year ago. Free cash flow of $2.67 billion.
- Network operations challenged by wildfires and other weather events reflected in quarterly freight car velocity of 195 daily miles per car, a 13% decline.
- Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA for the Trailing Twelve Months stood at 2.8.
- Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,044 car miles per employee, an improvement of 5%; Average maximum train length was 9,359 feet, a 4% increase. Average Revenue per Car increased 12% Y/Y to $2,528.
- "The Union Pacific team successfully navigated global supply chain disruptions, a major bridge outage, and additional weather events to produce strong quarterly revenue growth and financial results," said CEO Lance Fritz.
- Price Action: UNP shares are trading higher by 0.41% at $229.2 on Thursday.
