Recap: East West Bancorp Q3 Earnings
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
East West Bancorp beat their estimated earnings by 3.97%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $71,576,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 0.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at East West Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.39
|1.24
|1.03
|0.95
|EPS Actual
|1.57
|1.44
|1.13
|1.12
|Revenue Estimate
|379.38M
|354.11M
|334.61M
|349.08M
|Revenue Actual
|376.47M
|353.69M
|346.58M
|324.13M
