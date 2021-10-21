Recap: East West Bancorp Q3 Earnings

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

East West Bancorp beat their estimated earnings by 3.97%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $71,576,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 0.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at East West Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.39 1.24 1.03 0.95 EPS Actual 1.57 1.44 1.13 1.12 Revenue Estimate 379.38M 354.11M 334.61M 349.08M Revenue Actual 376.47M 353.69M 346.58M 324.13M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.