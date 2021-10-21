Tri Pointe Homes: Q3 Earnings Insights

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tri Pointe Homes beat their estimated earnings by 31.46%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $200,088,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 5.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tri Pointe Homes's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.46 0.67 0.43 EPS Actual 1 0.59 0.92 0.63 Revenue Estimate 995.88M 737.62M 960.09M 737.71M Revenue Actual 1.01B 718.86M 1.06B 829.91M

