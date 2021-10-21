Tri Pointe Homes: Q3 Earnings Insights
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tri Pointe Homes beat their estimated earnings by 31.46%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $200,088,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 5.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tri Pointe Homes's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|0.46
|0.67
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|1
|0.59
|0.92
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|995.88M
|737.62M
|960.09M
|737.71M
|Revenue Actual
|1.01B
|718.86M
|1.06B
|829.91M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News