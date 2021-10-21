Recap: Snap-on Q3 Earnings

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Snap-on beat their estimated earnings by 6.25%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $96,400,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.55, which was followed by a 1.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Snap-on's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 3.21 3.06 2.95 2.16 EPS Actual 3.76 3.50 3.84 3.28 Revenue Estimate 974.21M 930.90M 942.78M 806.17M Revenue Actual 1.08B 1.02B 1.07B 941.60M

