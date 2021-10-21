Recap: Snap-on Q3 Earnings
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Snap-on beat their estimated earnings by 6.25%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $96,400,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.55, which was followed by a 1.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Snap-on's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.21
|3.06
|2.95
|2.16
|EPS Actual
|3.76
|3.50
|3.84
|3.28
|Revenue Estimate
|974.21M
|930.90M
|942.78M
|806.17M
|Revenue Actual
|1.08B
|1.02B
|1.07B
|941.60M
