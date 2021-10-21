Southwest Airlines: Q3 Earnings Insights
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Southwest Airlines beat their estimated earnings by 14.81%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,886,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.03, which was followed by a 1.15% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Southwest Airlines's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.32
|-1.85
|-1.68
|-2.35
|EPS Actual
|-0.35
|-1.72
|-1.29
|-1.99
|Revenue Estimate
|3.88B
|2.07B
|2.11B
|1.70B
|Revenue Actual
|4.01B
|2.05B
|2.01B
|1.79B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News