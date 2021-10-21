Southwest Airlines: Q3 Earnings Insights

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Southwest Airlines beat their estimated earnings by 14.81%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,886,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.03, which was followed by a 1.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Southwest Airlines's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.32 -1.85 -1.68 -2.35 EPS Actual -0.35 -1.72 -1.29 -1.99 Revenue Estimate 3.88B 2.07B 2.11B 1.70B Revenue Actual 4.01B 2.05B 2.01B 1.79B

