 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sonoco Products: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 11:07am   Comments
Share:
Sonoco Products: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sonoco Products beat their estimated earnings by 1.11%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $103,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.02, which was followed by a 0.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sonoco Products's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.86 0.85 0.77 0.82
EPS Actual 0.84 0.90 0.82 0.86
Revenue Estimate 1.30B 1.33B 1.31B 1.32B
Revenue Actual 1.38B 1.35B 1.38B 1.31B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (SON)

Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2021
A Preview Of Sonoco Products's Earnings
What Does Sonoco Products Debt Look Like?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 14, 2021
Sonoco Hikes Paperboard Tubes Prices By 6%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com