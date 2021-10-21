Sonoco Products: Q3 Earnings Insights
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sonoco Products beat their estimated earnings by 1.11%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $103,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.02, which was followed by a 0.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sonoco Products's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.86
|0.85
|0.77
|0.82
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.90
|0.82
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|1.30B
|1.33B
|1.31B
|1.32B
|Revenue Actual
|1.38B
|1.35B
|1.38B
|1.31B
