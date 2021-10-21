 Skip to main content

Lindsay: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 11:08am   Comments
Lindsay: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lindsay missed their estimated earnings by 32.91%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $25,243,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31, which was followed by a 3.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lindsay's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.30 0.86 0.75 0.99
EPS Actual 1.61 1.08 0.65 1.35
Revenue Estimate 146.43M 131.12M 113.07M 116.92M
Revenue Actual 161.94M 143.58M 108.48M 128.41M

