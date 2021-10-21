Lindsay: Q4 Earnings Insights
Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Earnings
Lindsay missed their estimated earnings by 32.91%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $25,243,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31, which was followed by a 3.96% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lindsay's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.30
|0.86
|0.75
|0.99
|EPS Actual
|1.61
|1.08
|0.65
|1.35
|Revenue Estimate
|146.43M
|131.12M
|113.07M
|116.92M
|Revenue Actual
|161.94M
|143.58M
|108.48M
|128.41M
