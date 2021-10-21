Recap: KeyCorp Q3 Earnings
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KeyCorp beat their estimated earnings by 14.04%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $135,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 1.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KeyCorp's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.48
|0.43
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|0.61
|0.56
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|1.73B
|1.69B
|1.71B
|1.69B
|Revenue Actual
|1.77B
|1.75B
|1.84B
|1.69B
