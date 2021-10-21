 Skip to main content

IQVIA Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 11:09am   Comments
IQVIA Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

IQVIA Holdings beat their estimated earnings by 2.36%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $605,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IQVIA Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.07 1.85 2 1.52
EPS Actual 2.13 2.18 2.11 1.63
Revenue Estimate 3.27B 3.18B 3.14B 2.75B
Revenue Actual 3.44B 3.41B 3.30B 2.79B

