IQVIA Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

IQVIA Holdings beat their estimated earnings by 2.36%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $605,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IQVIA Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 2.07 1.85 2 1.52 EPS Actual 2.13 2.18 2.11 1.63 Revenue Estimate 3.27B 3.18B 3.14B 2.75B Revenue Actual 3.44B 3.41B 3.30B 2.79B

