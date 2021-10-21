IQVIA Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
IQVIA Holdings beat their estimated earnings by 2.36%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $605,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.9% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at IQVIA Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.07
|1.85
|2
|1.52
|EPS Actual
|2.13
|2.18
|2.11
|1.63
|Revenue Estimate
|3.27B
|3.18B
|3.14B
|2.75B
|Revenue Actual
|3.44B
|3.41B
|3.30B
|2.79B
