Interpublic Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
Interpublic Group of Cos (NYSE:IPG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Interpublic Gr of Cos beat their estimated earnings by 28.57%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $416,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 2.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Interpublic Gr of Cos's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.15
|0.80
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.70
|0.45
|0.86
|0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|2.08B
|1.93B
|2.29B
|1.87B
|Revenue Actual
|2.51B
|2.26B
|2.55B
|2.13B
