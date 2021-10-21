 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Marsh & McLennan: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 11:10am   Comments
Share:
Marsh & McLennan: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Marsh & McLennan beat their estimated earnings by 10.2%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $615,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marsh & McLennan's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.42 1.71 1.12 0.72
EPS Actual 1.75 1.99 1.19 0.82
Revenue Estimate 4.52B 4.79B 4.26B 3.84B
Revenue Actual 5.02B 5.08B 4.42B 3.97B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (MMC)

Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2021
Marsh & McLennan Earnings Preview
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Marsh & McLennan
Huron To Divest Life Sciences Business To Oliver Wyman For Undisclosed Sum
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com