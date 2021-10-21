Marsh & McLennan: Q3 Earnings Insights
Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Marsh & McLennan beat their estimated earnings by 10.2%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $615,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marsh & McLennan's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.42
|1.71
|1.12
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|1.75
|1.99
|1.19
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|4.52B
|4.79B
|4.26B
|3.84B
|Revenue Actual
|5.02B
|5.08B
|4.42B
|3.97B
