Recap: Tractor Supply Q3 Earnings
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tractor Supply beat their estimated earnings by 18.18%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $411,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27, which was followed by a 1.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tractor Supply's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.92
|0.96
|1.51
|1.33
|EPS Actual
|3.19
|1.55
|1.64
|1.62
|Revenue Estimate
|3.44B
|2.45B
|2.72B
|2.39B
|Revenue Actual
|3.60B
|2.79B
|2.88B
|2.61B
