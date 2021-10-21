Blackstone: Q3 Earnings Insights
Blackstone (NYSE:BX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Blackstone beat their estimated earnings by 40.66%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $9,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Blackstone's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|0.76
|0.89
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.82
|0.96
|1.13
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|1.84B
|1.70B
|2.29B
|1.26B
|Revenue Actual
|2.12B
|2.05B
|3.63B
|3.03B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News