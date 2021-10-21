First American Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights
First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First American Financial beat their estimated earnings by 15.59%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $642,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.43, which was followed by a 0.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First American Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.70
|1.33
|1.72
|1.27
|EPS Actual
|2.13
|1.64
|2.11
|1.31
|Revenue Estimate
|1.83B
|1.79B
|1.86B
|1.64B
|Revenue Actual
|2.27B
|2.03B
|2.20B
|1.91B
