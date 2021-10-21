Recap: Crocs Q3 Earnings
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Crocs beat their estimated earnings by 31.38%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $264,183,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.71, which was followed by a 0.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Crocs's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.52
|0.89
|0.78
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|2.23
|1.49
|1.06
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|559.11M
|414.23M
|399.51M
|339.56M
|Revenue Actual
|640.77M
|460.10M
|411.51M
|361.74M
