Recap: Crocs Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 11:12am   Comments
Recap: Crocs Q3 Earnings

 

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Crocs beat their estimated earnings by 31.38%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $264,183,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.71, which was followed by a 0.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Crocs's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.52 0.89 0.78 0.69
EPS Actual 2.23 1.49 1.06 0.94
Revenue Estimate 559.11M 414.23M 399.51M 339.56M
Revenue Actual 640.77M 460.10M 411.51M 361.74M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

