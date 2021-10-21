S&T Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

S&T Bancorp beat their estimated earnings by 12.9%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,202,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at S&T Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.63 0.51 0.40 EPS Actual 0.72 0.81 0.62 0.43 Revenue Estimate 85.03M 86.02M 84.83M 85.23M Revenue Actual 83.73M 87.89M 85.54M 85.76M

