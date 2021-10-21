S&T Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights
S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
S&T Bancorp beat their estimated earnings by 12.9%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,202,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at S&T Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.69
|0.63
|0.51
|0.40
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|0.81
|0.62
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|85.03M
|86.02M
|84.83M
|85.23M
|Revenue Actual
|83.73M
|87.89M
|85.54M
|85.76M
