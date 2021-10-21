Pool: Q3 Earnings Insights
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pool beat their estimated earnings by 17.92%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $272,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.89, which was followed by a 2.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pool's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|5.48
|1.15
|0.76
|2.18
|EPS Actual
|6.37
|2.42
|1.45
|2.92
|Revenue Estimate
|1.73B
|823.89M
|700.74M
|1.00B
|Revenue Actual
|1.79B
|1.06B
|839.26M
|1.14B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News