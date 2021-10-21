American National: Q3 Earnings Insights

American National (NASDAQ:AMNB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American National beat their estimated earnings by 16.05%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,429,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 0.98% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American National's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.79 0.69 0.56 EPS Actual 0.99 1.03 0.80 0.66 Revenue Estimate 25.39M 25.89M 25.57M 24.61M Revenue Actual 26.91M 28.34M 26.37M 25.79M

