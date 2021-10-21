American National: Q3 Earnings Insights
American National (NASDAQ:AMNB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American National beat their estimated earnings by 16.05%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,429,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 0.98% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American National's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|0.79
|0.69
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|0.99
|1.03
|0.80
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|25.39M
|25.89M
|25.57M
|24.61M
|Revenue Actual
|26.91M
|28.34M
|26.37M
|25.79M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News